More electric vehicle charging stations may pop up around Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you have an electric vehicle or you're thinking about investing in one, the State of Texas wants to make it more convenient for you to keep your electric vehicle charged.

Texas Department of Transportation released a draft of the plan to help.

"There's the fast-charging stations like this, there's not enough of them around within the Metroplex," driver, Joe Paul said.

It wasn't until Paul pulled over his electric vehicle at a charging station, when he noticed there weren't many options for him to pull over and charge his car.

Things could soon change. The Texas Department of Transportation released a draft of its new electric vehicle infrastructure plan.

The plan calls for installing charging stations every 50 miles along interstates.

The draft shows how many charging stations the state is efforting to install in year one and you can see the difference at years three, four and five. You'll notice more urban areas with more charging stations.

The goal is to have Texas support one million electric vehicles, giving more flexibility to electric vehicle drivers like Paul.

"On the edge of the Metroplex, there's some great ones but they don't have them in town like I thought, because when you plug in something on the map it says, fast chargers see all these come up and this is a 50 kilowatt versus 150, or Tesla's are 300," Paul said.

According to the draft plan, charging stations would be no more than a mile away from interstate exits and stations would be able to charge four electric vehicles at once.

"Those little things effect you that you don't think about," Paul said.

TXDOT said no state funds will be used to pay for this project. 80% of funding will come from federal money and the other 20% will be paid for by third parties.

They hope to start awarding contracts for construction in January. You can read the full plan here.