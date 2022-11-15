Watch CBS News
Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. 

Eric D. Foley Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. 

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. 

Please call 911 if you see him.

November 15, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

