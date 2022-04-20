Mixed emotions persist over dropped mask mandate

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There are mixed emotions floating around about the recent drop of the mask mandate.

The majority of people at DFW International Airport are without a mask, and they say they're hopeful this is a step towards normalcy. This after several major airlines and airports dropped their mask mandate, and TSA confirmed they would no longer enforce it.

The Biden administration said that they will only appeal a Florida judge's ruling that ended the federal travel mandate if the CDC believes it's still needed.

"I don't have a lot of optimism about that, and I think it is unfortunate that it's become such a contentious issue," Bethany Hamner of Dallas, said.

"I think let science handle it, right," frequent flier, Altaf Farooqi said. "If the government finds that the mandate needs to be mandated again then we do it."

There are some people who hope this means they can continue to travel without a mask.

"I would not be happy if that went back," said Jason Tucker. "It's just a little easier to breathe and feels like we're returning to normal a little bit, maybe kind of getting back to pre-COVID."

Meanwhile many staff members across the airport were still wearing their masks.

"It feels like I'm breaking a law right now because I've been flying for the last two years nonstop, but it's good a little bit of freedom," Farooqi said.

But others told CBS11 they aren't comfortable with the decision.

"I was a little disappointed," Hamner said. "I was also disappointed it was rolled out so suddenly so that people who got on airplanes thinking they have the security of everyone being masked, sort of had that change."

Hamner said even though she's vaccinated and boosted, she will still wear her mask to protect others.

"I understand it's an inconvenience, but I think that knowing there are still lots of people who are unable to get vaccinated even if they want to, some people who are immunocompromised or very young children can't be protected in the same way," Hamner said.

In a statement Tuesday, the CDC said it "continues to recommend people to wear a mask in all indoor public transportation settings."