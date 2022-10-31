'Never let a dark cloud dim your light,' Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel responds to pageant drama

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - R'Bonney Gabriel is a proud graduate of the University of North Texas. She is even more proud to call herself Miss USA.

In early October, Gabriel became the first Filipina and Asian American to win the title. When CBS 11 interviewed her in the summer of 2022, she also held that same distinction at Miss Texas.

Gabriel is proud to represent her culture on an even bigger platform. She's also proud that platform is going to allow her to take her passion of teaching the art of sewing and fashion design to abused women, and those in underserved communities, to a national level.

Since her victory, allegations were made by some contestants that Gabriel was shown preferential treatment and favoritism, throughout the Miss USA competition.

The Miss Universe Organization has, subsequently, suspended the organizers of the Miss USA pageant. A third party was also hired to investigate the allegations that the pageant was fixed.

But Gabriel won't let the controversy get her down, nor does she feel she's in danger of losing the crown. While she won't criticize those contestants making the allegations, she maintains she did nothing wrong.

She says her positive mindset is what has allowed her to reach her dreams, even in the face of adversity.

Gabriel has every intention of representing the U.S. in the Miss Universe pageant, set to held in New Orleans this coming January.