Midlothian High School under hold after report of threatening language

By Julia Falcon

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Midlothian High School officials said they were notified of threatening language Monday afternoon, causing the campus to go into a hold. 

Officials said there is no active incident, but out of an abundance of caution, put the campus under a hold. A hold is when no students are allowed outside of their classrooms and classroom doors remain locked for student safety. 

MHS will remain in a hold for the remainder of the school day Monday. 

Officials said the campus is doing its due diligence to ensure the investigation is thorough and students and staff remain safe. 

First published on October 3, 2022 / 3:16 PM

