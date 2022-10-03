Midlothian High School under hold after report of threatening language
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Midlothian High School officials said they were notified of threatening language Monday afternoon, causing the campus to go into a hold.
Officials said there is no active incident, but out of an abundance of caution, put the campus under a hold. A hold is when no students are allowed outside of their classrooms and classroom doors remain locked for student safety.
MHS will remain in a hold for the remainder of the school day Monday.
Officials said the campus is doing its due diligence to ensure the investigation is thorough and students and staff remain safe.
