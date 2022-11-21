Mid-week cold front will drop temperatures, increase rain chances

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We're tracking some unsettled weather through this holiday week.

A cold front will bring a few showers to North Texas on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Showers will mainly be east of I-35 on Thanksgiving. Rain chance at 30%. Then, a chilly start to Black Friday. Morning temps in the 40s.

CBS DFW

On Monday, we'll see gradual clearing skies after seeing a few morning showers and sprinkles. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

Tuesday, we'll start the day with areas of patchy fog, which could slow down traffic in the morning. Then, we'll see mostly sunny skies with highs near 60. Tuesday will be one of the best days of the week.

Then, our weather takes a turn. A cold front and upper-level trough will swing through North Texas, giving way to a few showers Wednesday into at least Thursday morning.

CBS DFW

I took the rain chances up slightly to 30% on both Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. The best rain chance on Thanksgiving Day will be mainly east of I-35. A washout is not expected for the holiday.

Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies on Thursday. Morning temperatures on Thanksgiving will be in the low 50s. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

On Black Friday, morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s and highs will be near 60. There's a chance we could see a shower or two that day. Stay tuned.