Miami-Dade police escort wide receiver Odell Beckham off American Airlines flight

MIAMI -- Officers from the Miami-Dade police department were dispatched to a medical emergency at an American Airlines flight, with service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX).

The flight crew was concerned for passenger Odell Beckham Jr., a free agent, wide receiver in the NFL.

The crew tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt for take-off, but he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness.

According to officials, the crew feared Beckham might be seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen throughout the five-hour flight across country to Los Angeles. So, they called police and fire rescue.

According to the Miami-Dade poilce statement, upon the officers' arrival, the flight crew asked Beckham several times to exit the aircraft. He refused.

The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane. He did so without incident.

Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.

The flight then re-departed at 10:54 a.m.