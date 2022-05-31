Metal poles litter on-ramp, crash to the ground after truck overturns in Irving

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A potentially catastrophic crash was somehow avoided after a truck carrying dozens of metal I-beams overturned on the ramp connecting the northbound lanes of President George Bush Turnpike to the westbound lanes of State Highway 183 in Irving.

It happened on May 31.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2012 Peterbilt, towing a flat-bed trailer, was traveling on the flyover when it rolled over to its side, causing its load to come loose

The I-beams littered the ramp and dozens more fell from to the ground below.

No one was injured by the falling poles or any left scattered on the road.

Bulldozer crews spent much of the afternoon cleaning up the debris.

The driver of the truck was transported to Parkland hospital in stable condition.