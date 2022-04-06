Watch CBS News

Mesquite announces new Adopt-a-Spot program to keep city clean

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, April 06, 2022 02:52

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- The City of Mesquite has launched a new program focused on keeping the city clean.

The program is called Adopt-a-Spot and aims to provide opportunities for the community to keep the city clean by "adopting" specific locations and committing to keeping them litter-free.

Locations can be adopted by any group. However, groups must adopt a location for a minimum of two years and conduct at least six clean-ups of the area per year. 

Those who adopt a location will receive clean-up supplies, safety training, and a sign posted at their designated area.

For available locations, click here.

First published on April 6, 2022 / 12:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.