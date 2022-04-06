Mesquite announces new Adopt-a-Spot program to keep city clean

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- The City of Mesquite has launched a new program focused on keeping the city clean.

The program is called Adopt-a-Spot and aims to provide opportunities for the community to keep the city clean by "adopting" specific locations and committing to keeping them litter-free.

Locations can be adopted by any group. However, groups must adopt a location for a minimum of two years and conduct at least six clean-ups of the area per year.

Those who adopt a location will receive clean-up supplies, safety training, and a sign posted at their designated area.

For available locations, click here.