Mesquite announces new Adopt-a-Spot program to keep city clean
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- The City of Mesquite has launched a new program focused on keeping the city clean.
The program is called Adopt-a-Spot and aims to provide opportunities for the community to keep the city clean by "adopting" specific locations and committing to keeping them litter-free.
Locations can be adopted by any group. However, groups must adopt a location for a minimum of two years and conduct at least six clean-ups of the area per year.
Those who adopt a location will receive clean-up supplies, safety training, and a sign posted at their designated area.
For available locations, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.