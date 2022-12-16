Mental health centers ready to help as cases rise ahead of holidays

Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas answering more calls for help

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The unexpected death of celebrity dancer and entertainer tWitch was a stark reminder for many to check in on our loved ones.

The public's focus on mental health has grown recently, and the new 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis lifeline number which kicked off this summer is helping people get the resources they need.

The Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas is one of five certified places receiving these calls.

"I've seen an increase in calls and I've always seen in increase from other states," said Director of Program Services, Jenyce Gush.

She experienced this type of tragedy first-hand with her brother, "Everything seemed fine, you know and 12 hours later he ran in front of a car."

During the holidays, Gush notices a pattern.

"The depression calls go up. The anticipatory anxiety of wanting that 'Hallmark moment' that no one has but you think everybody else has but you, those are the kind of calls that we're getting right now," she added.

Gush warns that what you see on social media often isn't the whole story. People post what they want you to see - not necessarily what's really going on.

"When there is a suicide, people will say, 'Well he seemed so happy.' Well, that's what we saw wasn't it?" said Gush.

If you or someone you know is feeling down, Gush said to call them - it could save a life.

"You're not by yourself, you're not alone. Reach out, call the crisis line. It's anonymous. There will be somebody really nice and kind to talk to you."

If you are interested in helping, places like The Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas and other centers are always looking for volunteers with training.