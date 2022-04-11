Men die after 3 members of same family found shot in Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Arlington are investigating what they believe to be a home invasion that ended with three people shot and two deaths.

According to investigators, it was just after midnight on April 11 when officers were called to the 5300 block of Ivy Hill Drive on a report of shots fired.

Once at the scene police found two people, 41-year-old Matthew Stuart and a 67-year-old woman, who had been shot 'multiple' times. Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. Stuart died a short time later from his injuries. The female victim was treated for non-life threatening wounds.

A third person, 84-year-old George Nitsche, was also found inside the house on Ivy Hill. He had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All of the victims were members of the same family. The identity of the woman injured isn't known.

Investigators believe an unidentified suspect forced their way into the home and began shooting people inside.

So far, there is no description of the suspect, no arrests have been made and officials say the investigation is ongoing. Police did say they do not believe the shootings were a random act.

Anyone who has information about the murders or who knows the identity of the shooter is asked to contact Arlington Police Detective Williams at 817-459-5312. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.