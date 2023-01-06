Watch CBS News
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940 million after no winners

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is still hope to cash in on a huge Mega Millions jackpot.

No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, so the grand prize is still growing.

The jackpot is estimated near the $1 billion mark. It's currently estimated at $940 million.

That's the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Tuesday night's winning Mega Millions numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and a Mega Ball of 18.  

Mega Millions and lottery history

Mega Millions' largest-ever jackpot was won in October 2018 in South Carolina. An anonymous winner took home $1.537 billion.

This past July, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, a whopping $1.337 billion.

The third-largest Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.05 billion prize won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021. 

The largest lottery win ever came when a Powerball ticket sold in California hit a $2.04 billion jackpot.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing for the $940 million prize?

The next drawing is at 11 p.m. on Friday, January 6.

