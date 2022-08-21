Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams' office: Biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas on Sunday

By CBS New York Team

Buses from Texas carrying at least 140 migrants arrive in NYC
NEW YORK -- More buses full of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, after being sent from Texas.

Volunteers greeted at least 140 asylum seekers, including children, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were provided with food, clothing, and bilingual lawyers.

Mayor Eric Adams' office is calling it the biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants here and to Washington D.C., to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies.

