Mayfest returns to Fort Worth after 2 year COVID hiatus

By Jason Allen

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - With confetti, a ribbon cutting and a drumline parading into Trinity Park, Mayfest celebrated its return to Fort Worth Thursday after two years of cancellations because of the pandemic.

Organizers are expecting a banner year for attendance at the event, which is marking its 50th year. Even the weather, which historically can be stormy and wet during the first week of May, was cooperating with dry, sunny skies.

Mayfest started in 1973 as a way to raise funds to help clean up the Trinity River, which was a mess after floods, and help reconnect people in the city with the waterway.

"So we decided to change the river, forever," Susie Williams said Thursday, at a ceremony marking the events return. "Great cities, take care of their great spaces."

More than 80 vendors are in the park for the event this year, with entertainment scheduled through Sunday. As many as 200,000 people are expected to visit over the four-day run.

