May the 4th be with you! Celebrate Star Wars Day in DFW

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - May the 4th be with you! The date is celebrated as Star Wars Day, recognized with the phrase mixing the date of May 4th and the saying, "May the force be with you". To celebrate, grab some Bantha milk, cue the cantina music, and check out the facts and events below. And if you haven't seen anything Star Wars before, *warning* there are spoilers ahead.

Want to celebrate in North Texas? Here are a couple of events going on in the Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex:

Holocron Toy Store - Pop in to visit Holocron Toy Store. Open year round, this Fort Worth shop offers Star Wars memorabilia and merchandise for all ages. The store is also hosting an event Saturday, May 7th from 1PM - 6PM. The event will not only celebrate all things Star Wars, but will also raise money for the Peter Mayhew Foundation. There will be food trucks, a costume contest, and various signing events.

The Palace Arts Center - located on Main Street in Grapevine, celebrate with a Star Wars movie marathon. Starting at 1PM, join in your jedi robes and watch episodes IV, V, and VI for $15.

Rahr & Sons - Fort Worth brewery, Rahr & Sons' mid-week tasting is taking a sip of the dark side. Their May the 4th tasting event is from 5PM - 8PM and you can try to snag one of their limited edition Star Wars pints with Darth Vader or a Storm Trooper design. Maybe trying catching a ride from the Millennium Falcon to get there before they run out?

Legacy Hall - Put your jedi skills to the test at Legacy Hall's Star Wars Trivia event. Gather your fellow jedi masters to compete in the costume contest or compete as a group in the trivia. The event runs from 7PM - 9PM.

Can't make it to Plano? Test your knowledge of the franchise with these Star Wars facts.

The highest grossing Star Wars film is 'Episode VII: The Force Awakens'. The film, released in 2015, reached a worldwide gross of over two billion dollars ($2,069,521,700 to be exact). Currently, it is the fourth highest- grossing film of all time, behind 'Avatar', 'Avengers: Endgame', and 'Titanic'. In terms of franchise, Star Wars is the second highest grossing (with a worldwide box office revenue of over $10B), behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

'The Force Awakens' may be the highest grossing film, but it is not the most searched Star Wars product. 'The Last Jedi' marks the end of the Skywalker legacy and is the second-grossing Star Wars film behind The Force Awakens. The 2017 film is the most searched out of all the films and TV shows. It is also ranked 15th in the highest grossing films of all time.

The most searched Hero/Jedi in the Star Wars universe is Grogu. Also known as "Baby Yoda", Grogu was the most popular search throughout the United States. Grogu was introduced in the Disney+ show 'The Mandalorian' and has melted hearts ever since. Almost equally adorable are the creatures known as Porgs. In the films, the bird-like creatures inhabit Luke Skywalker's island on Ahch-To. However, this wasn't planned just to add extra cuteness to the screen. The filming location for the island is a reserve for puffins, so the film's creators couldn't move the puffins according to law. Editing them out was harder than just keeping them in, so the Porgs were created.

When you think Star Wars and transportation, what do you think of? There's the iconic Millennium Falcon that made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs, or the Death Star destroying X-Wing. However, neither of these made the most searched list for Star Wars vehicles. The Star Destroyer is the most searched vehicle for the franchise.

They say that bad guys have all the fun, and obviously the best modes of transportation. The most searched Villain/Sith is Sheev Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious. Palpatine is the main antagonist in much of both the film and TV renditions of the franchise, returning rather unexpectedly in The Rise of Skywalker.

Speaking of the Sith, they are the most searched species overall. Sith (also referred to as Sith Purebloods or Red Sith) is a species of red-skinned, humanoid aliens. Most of the population were force-sensitive and embodied the Dark Side of the Force. Exiled Jedi found the Sith species and began reigning over them as Sith Lords, creating the Sith Order. After the Jedi-Sith War during the fall of the Old Republic and interbreeding between Sith and humans, red-skinned Sith are extinct as we know them today.

Finally, these are the top 5 Star Wars obsessed states (according to Google):

5. California

California also happens to also be home to some of the original filming locations for the franchise. The Forest Moon of Endor is in Del Norte County, while various scenes from Tatooine were shot in Death and Buttercup Valley.

Most Searched Hero/Jedi - R2-D2

Most Searched Villain/Sith - Orson Krennic

Most Searched TV Show/Movie - The Last Jedi

Most Searched Location - Kashyyyk

Most Searched Vehicle - Mon Calamari Cruiser

Most Searched Species – Jawa

4. Colorado

Most Searched Hero/Jedi - R2-D2

Most Searched Villain/Sith - Bossk

Most Searched TV Show/Movie - The Book of Boba Fett

Most Searched Location - Nal Hutta

Most Searched Vehicle - Imperial Shuttle

Most Searched Species - Lasat

3. Oregon

Most Searched Hero/Jedi - R2-D2

Most Searched Villain/Sith - Wat Tambor

Most Searched TV Show/Movie - The Last Jedi

Most Searched Location - Dathomir

Most Searched Vehicle - Imperial Star Destroyer

Most Searched Species – Gungan

2. Washington

Most Searched Hero/Jedi - C-3PO

Most Searched Villain/Sith - Mother Talzin

Most Searched TV Show/Movie - The Last Jedi

Most Searched Location - Coruscant

Most Searched Vehicle - Y-Wing

Most Searched Species – Ithorians

1. Utah