Mavericks fans say 'It Ain't Over 'til It's Over'

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Mavericks fans are upset, many of them had high hopes for the team to win Game 3 at home Sunday.

Some fans were so disappointed that they left the game early, meanwhile others stayed and said they believe the Mavs will still win the series.

It's not just the eyes of Texas but the eyes of the basketball world on Dallas, as the Mavericks hosted the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.

"As a fan of the Mavs since 2011 it's great to finally be in the Western Conference Finals," fan Michael Gizaw said.

It was in 2011 when the Mavericks won the franchise's first NBA Championship. This year, the chance to be this far in the playoffs is exciting for fans.

"It really feels good for us to have a young prospect like Luka, Jason Kidd coaching us as a previous player for the Mavs," Gizaw said. "So anytime we're winning, especially basketball it really brings us together."

Hundreds of fans crowded together outside the American Airlines Center, they were documenting the moment. Many were so happy to see NBA legends like Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith in the triple D.

The focus for fans still remained on supporting their team.

"I feel like it's more important for the players to have their fans come in and give them all that energy, give them anything to help for them to win," said fan Nahom Kebede.

Even fans from outside the state of Texas were inside the AAC to support.

"We're from Northern Virginia... Fredericksburg Virginia," fan Tanner Mulvihill told CBS 11.

Some fans were a little anxious as the Warriors go into Game 3 leading the series.

"I don't want to say I'm nervous because we've been down 0-2 this whole series. So like I'm putting my back on Luka, and the rest of the team," Kebede said. "I'm praying for them. Mavs in 7!"

Many said they're so proud of this team and still think this Mavericks squad can still make it to the NBA Finals.

"You got Luka Doncic, you got a chance. Especially at home and they did it against Phoenix, they can do it again," Mulvihill said.

Tuesday it's Game 4 and it's all or nothing for the Mavericks. Fans chanted "Mavs in 7," as they left PNC Plaza after the game.