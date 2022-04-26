Mavericks fans had confidence before Monday's big win

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Fans are excited about the Mavericks win at home in Dallas. Many now predict the team will win the series in game 6.

On Monday night most everyone across North Texas was focused on the Mavs and the outcome of game 5.

The Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 102-77 and now take a 3-2 lead over the series for 1st round of the Western Conference finals.

Fans gathered in and around Dallas to watch the game... even if they weren't inside the American Airlines Center they were at local bars or homes watching the game, hopeful for the Mavericks.

Ahead of the game, fans of all ages chanted at a pregame event for fans.

"Right now I'm really excited," said Leo Cardona, a fan who travelled into town for the game.

"I'm really excited, hopefully we can get out the first round," longtime fan, Nick Nixon said.

The American Airlines Center turned out to be a true landing spot for fans around the world Monday.

"We drove four and a half hours to get here Sunday night," a fan who traveled in from Midland, Texas, Danielle Carrasco said. "So, whenever those tickets came on sale I was like, I called him and was like we have to make it to playoffs."

Some people came from other parts of Texas and others came from the East coast.

"Currently living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. I'm here to watch the game, been a fan of the Mavs since 2003," Cardona said.

Fans gathered outside the AAC to celebrate the success of the team this far. Long-time and diehard fans like Nixon got creative with their outfits to support the team.

"We made the suit then I wore it both games, and now I get to wear it for playoffs and it'll be awesome," Nixon said.

He had on a Dallas Mavericks logo decked out suit along with the Mavericks jersey. Meanwhile Carrasco even spent extra time on her Maverick themed make-up.

"Repping Mavs all the way," Carrasco said.

No matter the outcome of the series, fans still say they will still support the Dallas Mavericks.

"I've always been a fan, like Dirk's last season, I was still a fan," Cardona said. " I'll still keep watching."

Game 6 will be in Utah on Thursday.