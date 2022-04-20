Mavericks coach prepared for game 3 with or without Dončić

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Mavericks are looking to keep the momentum going after tying up the series against the Utah Jazz at one game apiece.

The Jazz Game 3 is in Utah and, like the past 2 games, many are wondering if Luka Dončić will be cleared to play. Head coach Jason Kidd says the team is prepared either way.

"He's doing everything," Kidd said. "He's going in the right direction. We'll see how he feels tomorrow [Thursday] and hopefully it's a green light. If it's not, we're prepared to go without him."

Kidd said the all-star guard has been in good spirits and looked great throughout the rehab process. Dončić was sidelined with a left calf strain during the last game of the regular season.

Guards Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie have stepped in during his absence. Brunson tallied 41 points in their game 2 win while Dinwiddie garnered 17 points with four rebounds and six assists.

Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz on April 18, 2022 in Dallas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

"I've thought they've done a great job," Kidd said of the two players. "Offensively, they've done a really good job of running the team. We're going to need them, with Luka or without Luka, to continue playing at the level they're playing at."

Kidd said they will continue their strategy of attacking the paint against Utah. In game 2, the team shot 47% field goal percentage and made 10 of their 13 3-point shots.

Game 3 is set for Thursday at 8:00 P.M. in Utah.

Watch Coach Kidd's full comments above.