Massive Rockwall County fire contained, officials say

By Raegan Scharfetter

Fate construction project fully engulfed in flames
**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available**

FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A large fire that engulfed a construction project in the city of Fate Tuesday morning has been contained, officials say.

The fire broke out at the Prose apartment complex at 5:37 a.m. Officials said the building was not occupied and there were no injuries due to the fire. However, one building structure was lost.

Evacuations were held in the Williamsburg area to the west and south of the site, officials said.

All nearby commercial buildings were unaffected. 

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 8:34 AM

