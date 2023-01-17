MLK Day: Fort Worth event helps address hunger issues in underserved neighborhoods

North Texas volunteers get to work this MLK Day to help those in need

North Texas volunteers get to work this MLK Day to help those in need

North Texas volunteers get to work this MLK Day to help those in need

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several events were held across North Texas Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"Dr. King stood for selflessness not selfishness. Giving is better than receiving."

One event in South Forth Worth focused on one of the holiday's main goals—community service.

What started as a one-day MLK Day event has now turned into a week-long annual MLK End Hunger Challenge, an effort to combat hunger in the Fort Worth community.

It's a challenge accepted by Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, Youth Build and Community Food Bank.

"It means a lot for me to come...to these events and get food I can't afford," Fort Worth resident Sheretta Glenn said. She was one of the first to line up to pick up food and donations.

Pastor Kyev Tatum said the goal is to address hunger issues in Fort Worth, specifically for those living in underserved neighborhoods.

"So we're that hub where they can come pick up and take back to their community," Tatum said.

People walk up to the parking lot where everything is set up and gather whatever items they need from canned goods, to bread, fresh pastries, fruit, vegetables, milk and more.

"It means a lot to me because eggs are so expensive and everything seems like it's getting very expensive," Glenn said.

The church expects to serve over 500 families with food and prayer. Assistance, Glenn says, that leaves her feeling thankful and blessed—a reminder of Dr. King's legacy in action.

"It's a whole lot of weight lifted off my shoulders," Glenn said.

For the MLK End Hunger Challenge, Mt. Rose said it will serve food every day this week to those who need it or who missed Monday's event.