Martin Alfredo Escobar-Rivera sentenced to 70 years for aggravated sexual assault, indecency with a child

ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) - A Rockwall County jury found Martin Alfredo Escobar-Rivera, 31, guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child – sexual contact.

Martin Alfredo Escobar-Rivera, 31 Rockwall County Criminal District Attorney's Office

They sentenced him to 70 years for both charges, according to the Rockwall County Criminal District Attorney's Office. The sentences will run concurrently.

Judge David Rakow presided over the three-day jury trial, which ended on Jan. 25.

Jurors heard testimony that Escobar-Rivera sexually abused his girlfriend's daughter multiple times when she was eleven to twelve years old, said the district attorney.

"This child was incredibly courageous in facing her abuser in the courtroom," said Assistant District Attorney Justin Almand. "I am thankful the jurors carefully considered the facts and recognized that Escobar-Rivera is dangerous."

The abuse came to light in April 2022 when the child outcried to a school counselor whom she trusted. Rockwall Police Department Detective Michael Manuel investigated, and the child was forensically interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center for Rockwall County (CACRC).

Jurors heard testimony from the victim, now fourteen years of age. She told jurors of multiple acts of child molestation, including how Escobar-Rivera would touch her sexually in her bedroom, the living room, and in her mom's bed. Other state witnesses included law enforcement, medical, and CACRC therapist and forensic interviewers. Jurors also heard evidence that the child and her mother feared Escobar-Rivera, and he was physically abusive toward the child.

"We appreciate the collaboration between law enforcement, medical providers, the school district, and the Children's Advocacy Center," said Rockwall County District Attorney Kenda Culpepper. "We all have a job to do when it comes to the protection of children."

Escobar-Rivera will remain at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.