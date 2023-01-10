Child predator Mark Miller 'used trust to torture little girl;' gets life in prison

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A child predator caught in the act, then held at gunpoint by his victim's father was sentenced to life in prison.

Mark Miller Rockwall County Sheriff's Office

Mark Miller, 35, was arrested on January 12, 2020, after the child's mother called 911 to report that she caught him sexually abusing her nine-year-old daughter. That's when her husband intervened as Rockwall County deputies rushed to their home.

Miller, who was considered a family friend, had repeatedly sexually abused the child since she was 7 years old, according to the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office.

"Mark Miller used his undeserved trust to torture this little girl," said Rockwall County Assistant District Attorney Justin Almand.

Rockwall Police Department Detective Philip Young completed a forensic analysis on Miller's computers and cell phone and discovered child pornography, including videos that Miller had filmed of himself graphically abusing the child.

Law enforcement additionally discovered that Miller's computer screen saver was a nude photo of the child and that Miller had created videos of her to play on his virtual reality headset.

In September 2022, Miller received a 60-year federal prison sentence for producing child pornography. He will serve that sentence concurrently with his state life sentence at TDCJ.

"This is a disturbing case on so many levels," said Rockwall County District Attorney Kenda Culpepper. "It unfortunately underscores that no community is immune from sexual predators. We should all remain vigilant to keep children safe from such evil."

On January 5, 2023, 439th Judicial District Judge David Rakow sentenced Miller to prison after he pled guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He received the maximum punishment for those crimes.