Marginal risk of a few severe storms Easter Weekend
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are keeping an eye on a marginal risk of a few severe storms Saturday afternoon, mainly east of I-35.
Gulf moisture moves in this afternoon, so hello humidity.
Temperatures top out in the mid 80s and a nice evening is on the way.
Saturday brings a marginal risk of a few afternoon severe storms mainly east of I-35.
Marginally severe quarter size hail and wind gusts to 60 mph are the main threats.
We start off in the upper 60s and warm to the low/mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
The Easter Bunny delivers a cooler Sunday morning with spotty showers and storms into early afternoon.
It won't be an all day rain event for either weekend day.
