Marginal risk of a few severe storms Easter Weekend

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Good Friday weather forecast 03:21

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are keeping an eye on a marginal risk of a few severe storms Saturday afternoon, mainly east of I-35.

Gulf moisture moves in this afternoon, so hello humidity.

Temperatures top out in the mid 80s and a nice evening is on the way.


High temps CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team

Saturday brings a marginal risk of a few afternoon severe storms mainly east of I-35.

Marginally severe quarter size hail and wind gusts to 60 mph are the main threats.

We start off in the upper 60s and warm to the low/mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.


CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team

CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team

The Easter Bunny delivers a cooler Sunday morning with spotty showers and storms into early afternoon.

It won't be an all day rain event for either weekend day.


CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team

First published on April 15, 2022 / 1:41 PM

