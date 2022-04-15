Marginal risk of a few severe storms Easter Weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are keeping an eye on a marginal risk of a few severe storms Saturday afternoon, mainly east of I-35.

Gulf moisture moves in this afternoon, so hello humidity.

Temperatures top out in the mid 80s and a nice evening is on the way.

High temps

Saturday brings a marginal risk of a few afternoon severe storms mainly east of I-35.

Marginally severe quarter size hail and wind gusts to 60 mph are the main threats.

We start off in the upper 60s and warm to the low/mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

The Easter Bunny delivers a cooler Sunday morning with spotty showers and storms into early afternoon.

It won't be an all day rain event for either weekend day.