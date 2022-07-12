Many are cashing in at pawn shops

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Budgets are strapped for many people as inflation is hitting the pocket books for everyone, from the grocery store to the gas station, you can't avoid it.

Many people are turning to another kind of business to help earn them a few more dollars to make it through.

Irving Super Pawn told CBS 11 that business has tripled over the past several months.

"Right now the big thing is gas, gas is really expensive, people are trying to get to work and then they come to get just 20-30 bucks just for the gas tank, nothing else," said Fernando Cruz with Irving Super Pawn.

Cruz said customers are trying to sell whatever they have to earn some money.

"Most people are getting desperate right now, they go back in the garage, find things they forgot they had, stuff like, a lot of jewelry, family jewelry, rings, necklaces, anything that gets them by they will bring," added Cruz, "It's hard to see people like that because, I mean, you're also a person so you know get to go through stuff like that, and you want to help and sometimes you cant."

Cruz noticed instead of buying, more people want a loan, even if it's just a small amount.

"Sometimes we can't even do anything but, I mean $5, $10 will make somebody's day," said Cruz.

This is a new reality for so many people in our community, figuring out how to make ends meet when everything costs so much.

"A lot of people need help and we're here to help," said Cruz.