Man shot, robbed after meeting up with woman for online sale

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been shot and robbed after meeting with a woman for the sale of an item online.

Police say they responded to the call at about 7:36 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 4300 block of Dulles Drive.

When police arrived, they found the injured man. 

The man said he had agreed to meet a woman for the sale of an item, arranged through a website. The man continued to say that two men approached him, one with a firearm, and announced a robbery. 

The armed man discharged the firearm, striking the victim twice in the right leg. The victim's 2009 Mercedes Benz C-Class and other personal items were stolen. 

The suspects fled the scene in the Mercedes.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. 

First published on January 3, 2023 / 9:11 PM

