Man sentenced to 10 years for attempted child sex trafficking in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man who admitted to attempting to sex traffic a child in Dallas will spend over 10 years behind bars.

Gary Jordan, 23, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty in March to attempted child sex trafficking.

Court documents state that on August 3, 2020, Jordan messaged a social media account he believed belonged to a 16-year-old girl. In reality, the account was run by an undercover Homeland Security agent.

Jordan told the "child" during their conversations that he would teach her the commercial sex "game" and claimed she could make over $50,000 a week. He said he had been involved in the business for over five years and that he would waive an upfront fee of $10,000 for her because he saw her worth.

After the "girl" told Jordan was 16, he told her he would help her get a fake ID and fly her out to Fort Lauderdale at first, which he later changed to Dallas.

Jordan asked the girl for an explicit photo to prove she was not an officer. When she hesitated and said she was afraid her parents would find out, Jordan told her she was "not going back home."

After she said that intercourse had been painful for her in the past, Jordan told the girl her would have sex with her before she engaged in commercial sex. He said he would take her shopping and pick out "sexy" clothes for her.

On August 4, 2020, Jordan sent an Uber to an address the agent provided to pick her up and take her to his hotel room in Dallas. Police officers went to Jordan's room and arrested him, forcing their way in after hearing him try to open a window.

In the plea agreement, Jordan admitted knowing the girl was underage and continued trying to entice her.