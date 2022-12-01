'It sounded like a bomb,' man critically injured in Westworth Village home explosion

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man is in critical condition and another person injured after a reported house explosion in Westworth Village on Dec.1.

Neighbor John Zaskoda described seeing the critically injured man after hearing a loud 'boom.'

"The guy was in the shower and walked out of this whole thing, which is really crazy. He was pretty hurt and all his hair was singed and his beard was singed and he had some burns on his body, but nothing that you would expect from that kind of explosion."

The explosion happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Watters Place located in the west Fort Worth area.

Zaskoda said he was laying in bed and the whole house shook.

"I literally thought it was something at the base, like a plane crash or a bomb of some sort. It was the craziest sound I'd ever heard in my life. My whole house felt like it moved about an inch."

CBS 11 News

Officials haven't said what may have caused the explosion.

On Thursday afternoon, Atmos released a statement:

Earlier today, Atmos Energy's highly trained technicians responded to a call on Watters Place in Westworth Village at the request of the Fort Worth Fire Department. Our preliminary investigation has confirmed our system is operating normally. We will continue to work with law enforcement and all officials in support of their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.