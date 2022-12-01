Man critically injured in Westwood Village home explosion

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man is in critical condition after a reported house explosion in Westworth Village on Dec.1.

He was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, MedStar confirmed to CBS11.

Neighbor John Zaskoda described seeing the injured man after hearing a loud 'boom.'

"The guy was in the shower and walked out of this whole thing, which is really crazy. He was pretty hurt and all his hair was singed and his beard was singed and he had some burns on his body, but nothing that you would expect from that kind of explosion."

The explosion happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Watters Place located in the west Fort Worth area.

Zaskoda said he was laying in bed and the whole house shook.

"I literally thought it was something at the base, like a plane crash or a bomb of some sort. It was the craziest sound I'd ever heard in my life. My whole house felt like it moved about an inch."

CBS 11 News

Officials haven't said what may have caused the explosion, nor have they said if anyone else was injured.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday morning, emergency crews were on-scene assessing damage and cleaning up.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.