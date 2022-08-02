Watch CBS News
Man injured after getting shot twice in Fort Worth

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot twice while out walking Monday night.

At about 11:09 p.m. Aug. 1, police were sent to the 5400 block of East Lancaster Street in response to a shooting. 

When officers arrived, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. 

The victim told police he was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two suspects and later shot. The suspects fled on foot, police said.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 7:26 AM

