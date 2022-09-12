Texas man charged in connection with fatal shooting on SEPTA platform in Center City: police

Police make arrest in deadly shooting on SEPTA platform Police make arrest in deadly shooting on SEPTA platform 00:13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says they have a man in custody who fits the description of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at 19th and Market Streets. Police identified the arrested suspect as 33-year-old Terrance Tasby from Dallas, Texas.

Terrance Tasby

A firearm was also retrieved from Tasby.

He was charged with murder, firearms and other related charges.

Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter on Sunday. They say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect.

He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man.

No further information is available at this time.

