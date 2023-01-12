Man in custody after snooping around cars and running from police
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a short chase in North Richland Hills on Thursday.
Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they received reports of a person looking into cars around businesses on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive.
Police located the man, but he began to run from officers. He was immediately taken into custody.
There were two schools in the area placed in a secure lockout as a precaution.
