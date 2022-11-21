Watch CBS News
Man found in grass with gunshot wound, died at the scene

By Julia Falcon

CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Police received a call about a man lying in the grass on Nov. 20 at around 10:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Frio Drive. 

When Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, they found the man had been shot. The man died at the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.

The investigation is ongoing.

