Man found guilty of murdering Mesquite police officer

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Jaime Jaramillo has been found guilty in the murder of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Lee Houston II.

On Dec. 3, 2021, Officer Houston responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of S. Beltline Road in Mesquite. While there, Houston contacted Jaramillo, who opened fire, striking and killing Houston.

The case was presented to a Dallas County jury on Tuesday, and by Wednesday they found Jaramillo guilty of capital murder of a police officer. He will serve the rest of his life in prison.

"With this verdict, we believe justice has been served and closure has been provided for the family of Officer Richard Houston and all of those involved in this tragedy," Mesquite police said in a statement. "Officer Houston's legacy will live on at the department, and his life and service will continue to be celebrated."

Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot said that he thanks the jury for making the quick verdict.

"We continue to pray for the Houston family and the Mesquite Police Department as they move through this latest step in the grieving process," Creuzot said.