Man fatally shot outside Dave & Buster's in Dallas

By Annie Gimbel

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A fist fight outside of Dave & Buster's in Dallas turned fatal after a 29-year-old man was shot. 

Police said it happened around 1 o'clock in the morning on June 23. 

Two men were arguing, according to law enforcement officials, when one of them pulled a gun and started shooting. 

The suspect then fled. Police are still searching for him and reviewing security camera footage. 

First published on June 23, 2022 / 7:05 AM

