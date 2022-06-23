Man fatally shot outside Dave & Buster's in Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A fist fight outside of Dave & Buster's in Dallas turned fatal after a 29-year-old man was shot.
Police said it happened around 1 o'clock in the morning on June 23.
Two men were arguing, according to law enforcement officials, when one of them pulled a gun and started shooting.
The suspect then fled. Police are still searching for him and reviewing security camera footage.
