Man dies after being pulled out of Joe Pool Lake, wasn't wearing life vest

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a possible drowning Thursday afternoon near the swim beach at Joe Pool Lake.

Grand Prairie fire said that witnesses pulled a 41-year-old man out of the lake and initiated CPR.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man was not wearing a life vest.

"As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floatation device while near or in the water," the Grand Prairie Fire Department said.