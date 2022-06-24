Man dies after being pulled out of Joe Pool Lake, wasn't wearing life vest
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a possible drowning Thursday afternoon near the swim beach at Joe Pool Lake.
Grand Prairie fire said that witnesses pulled a 41-year-old man out of the lake and initiated CPR.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man was not wearing a life vest.
"As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floatation device while near or in the water," the Grand Prairie Fire Department said.
