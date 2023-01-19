Man connected to Kayla Kelley kidnapping charged with arson

Body found in Grand Prairie could be connected to missing McKinney woman Kayla Kelley

Body found in Grand Prairie could be connected to missing McKinney woman Kayla Kelley

Body found in Grand Prairie could be connected to missing McKinney woman Kayla Kelley

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - In addition to kidnapping, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, now faces a charge of arson in connection to the case of a missing McKinney woman.

Kayla Kelley, 33 Kelley family

Police named Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance of Kayla Kelley, 33. They allege he and Kelley were dating. Ferguson lied to Kelley about his marital status when they met online, according to his arrest report.

Additionally, the report states Kelley found out Ferguson was married after they started dating. She told him she was going to reveal the truth to his wife, according to the document.

Last Wednesday, on Jan. 11, Kelley's co-workers and friends reported her missing. Her car was found torched in a remote part of Frisco the next day.

A week later, Collin County investigators searched Ferguson's car and found duct tape, gloves, and a blanket. He was subsequently charged with kidnapping.

The new arson charge comes after investigators found a deceased woman in a field near the southeast corner of 360 and I-20 in Grand Prairie. She was found a week after Kelley was reported missing. The field is less than a mile away from Ferguson's home in Grand Prairie. Investigators said he lives there with his wife.

Investigators also told CBS 11 they backtracked Ferguson's cell phone signals during the time Kelley was reported missing. It allegedly pinged near where the deceased woman was found.

If the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office identifies the deceased woman as Kelley, Ferguson could face yet another charge of capital murder.