Man charged with kidnapping in disappearance of Little Elm teen

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police announced on Saturday that a man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a North Texas teen last weekend shortly after she was found safe.

Richard S. Laird, of San Antonio, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2023, and charged with kidnapping after a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing a few days earlier was found inside of his truck cab in Dallas. He was also served with nine warrants for the sexual assault of a child, but has not been arraigned on these charges.

Laird is being held at the Denton County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Officials said that the incident began on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, when Little Elm police responded to a report about a teenager who had gone missing from her home. They began searching the area on foot and also used vehicles, drones, and dogs to assist in the effort.

Search dogs tracked the teen to a place near her home before suddenly losing her scent, leading police to believe she got into a vehicle. A bulletin was sent to law enforcement agencies across the nation listing the girl as missing and endangered.

The next evening, Little Elm detectives discovered that the missing teen had been communicating with someone via phone in the days leading up to her disappearance. The phone number was traced to Laird using information databases, cameras, and other tools, and police began moving in.

Detectives found Laird's truck in southeast Dallas, where they found the missing girl. Police from Little Elm and Dallas were assisting her when Laird returned to his truck. He was then taken into custody without incident.

The teenager was reunited with her family after she was examined and cleared by medical personnel.