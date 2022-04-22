Man bites another man at Neon Moon Saloon
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man who they say bit another one at the Neon Moon Saloon.
It happened at 2 a.m. on April 16.
The bar opened more than two decades ago and is located at 2409 Rodeo Plaza in the stockyards.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Major Case Unit at 817.392.4455.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.