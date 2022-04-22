Man bites another man at Neon Moon Saloon

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man who they say bit another one at the Neon Moon Saloon.

Stockyards nightclub spinning dance, top 40 & country music for a dancing crowd, with theme nights. fortworthstockyards.org

It happened at 2 a.m. on April 16.

The bar opened more than two decades ago and is located at 2409 Rodeo Plaza in the stockyards.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Major Case Unit at 817.392.4455.