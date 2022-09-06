Man arrested for shooting death of sister's boyfriend, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Arlington police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of Donald Hunt last month.

At approximately 4 p.m. Aug. 26, police were called to an apartment in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Hunt dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

A little over a week later on Sept. 3, the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located 32-year-old Darius Brown--the brother of Hunt's former girlfriend--and arrested him.

Darius Brown Arlington Police Department

According to Brown's arrest warrant, Brown's sister--whose name has not been released--stated her and Hunt got into a verbal argument which led to Hunt "making physical contact with her." She then stated someone at the apartment contacted her brother before he showed up at the residence.

Brown's sister stated he and Hunt "engaged in an argument" in the living room before she walked down the hallway, away from them. She told police she still heard Brown and Hunt arguing but after a moment of silence, heard several gunshots and footsteps running out of the apartment.

A witness, who lives near the apartment, told police that Brown showed up, entered the apartment and began arguing with Hunt, saying, "I told you, you are not going to keep putting your hands on my sister." The witness said they then heard four gunshots before seeing Brown run down the stairs, enter a white Nissan and drive away.

Brown was taken to Arlington City Jail where he faces a murder charge.