Man arrested, charged in death of Grand Prairie police officer

By Julia Falcon

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman in the death of Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai. 

Hoffman was charged for evading arrest and detention causing death and tampering with physical evidence. He also had eight warrants out of Waxahachie, Bedford, DeSoto and Grand Prairie. He is held on bond for a total of $275,000.

Tsai lost control of his vehicle Monday night after chasing a vehicle that was displaying a fictitious paper license plate. During pursuit of the vehicle, Tsai lost control of his squad car and struck a light pole. He died from his injuries.

The Chevy Malibu that Tsai was chasing Monday night had the same tag that's been captured on more than 200 vehicles in the DFW area, according to Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney.

Scesney said that the Dallas County District Attorney's office is examining the case to determine if enhanced charges are appropriate. The Dallas Police Department, the Dallas Fusion Center and the FBI assisted with the capturing of Hoffman. 

A candlelight vigil for Tsai will be held Friday night at the Grand Prairie public safety building at 6 p.m.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 2:33 PM

