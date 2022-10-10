Argument in Main Street Garden Park leads to fatal shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dyawn Thomas, 38, was killed after an argument ended with gunshots in Main Street Garden Park late Saturday night.

Dallas police said Thomas had a "verbal fight" with two men before one of them shot him. He was found lying in the park, located in the 1900 block of Main Street near St. Paul in downtown Dallas.

Officers started CPR before Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived and took Thomas to a local hospital where he died.

No arrests were made as of late Sunday morning, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214.671.4236 or email tonya.mcdaniel@dallaspolice.gov.