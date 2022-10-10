Watch CBS News
Crime

Argument in Main Street Garden Park leads to fatal shooting

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dyawn Thomas, 38, was killed after an argument ended with gunshots in Main Street Garden Park late Saturday night.

Dallas police said Thomas had a "verbal fight" with two men before one of them shot him. He was found lying in the park, located in the 1900 block of Main Street near St. Paul in downtown Dallas. 

Officers started CPR before Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived and took Thomas to a local hospital where he died. 

No arrests were made as of late Sunday morning, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214.671.4236 or email tonya.mcdaniel@dallaspolice.gov.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 7:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.