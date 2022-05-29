LULAC members demand action during Biden Uvalde visit

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Members of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) arrived in Uvalde today to raise awareness, call for donations, and demand progress on gun legislation as President Biden visits the city where last week's deadly school shooting took place.

Members of LULAC's Concilio Zapatista in Uvalde, Texas. LULAC

"LULAC stands with Uvalde families impacted and community at-large," said LULAC National CEO Sindy Benavides.

A LULAC spokesperson said that dozens of volunteers arrived by bus carrying flowers and "words of consolation" for the survivors of and families affected by the shooting at Robb Elementary school that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The trip was organized by LULAC leader Hilda Duarte of Grand Prairie, who said that images and reports from Uvalde compelled her to gather other members and travel to the town during the Bidens' visit.

LULAC members arrived in Uvalde today by bus to support the community and demand action. LULAC

Rudy Rosales Jr, the LULAC Texas State Director, said that the group was there to support the community and forward donations, but also that they "are not wasting any time in letting Texas lawmakers and Congress know that we will hold them accountable for long-overdue reforms in laws governing access to firearms."

Likewise, Benavides said, "Our message is clear: PUT OUR CHILDREN FIRST! This is a somber and emotional time because there is also a resolve among all of us that this is the moment to take action."

LULAC members hold signs supporting gun restrictions in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. LULAC

She continued, "Our elected officials must seize this moment to begin a new dialogue setting partisan politics aside. We can and must come together to define how to balance respect for Constitutional rights while also ensuring greater public safety for all men, women, and children. That is the America we seek."

Benavides also praised the Department of Justice's call for a full investigation into law enforcement's response to the shooting.

Individuals interested in donating to Uvalde families can do so on LULAC's website.