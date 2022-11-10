Lucky Arlington resident claims $1 million scratch-off prize

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A lucky Arlington resident is the latest North Texan to join the millionaires club after they won a $1 million scratch-off ticket prize.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Million Dollar Loteria ticket at the Kroger located at 2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd. in Arlington.

This was the last of the top 12 prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.