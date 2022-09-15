Winning $1M Texas Lottery ticket sold at Kroger in North Richland Hills

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Richland Hills resident is $1 million richer after playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s.

The ticket was bought at Kroger 582, located at 9135 Grapevine Highway, in North Richland Hills.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Ultimate 7s offers more than $119.1 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.50, including break-even prizes.