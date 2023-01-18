Lotto Texas jackpot prizes reaches $32.25 million ahead of Wednesday drawing

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — After nobody won the jackpot in Monday's drawing, Lotto Texas' grand prize is now estimated to be a whopping $32.25 million.

The jackpot has become the third largest in North America ahead of the drawing on Wednesday night. The winner - if there is one - can also accept the award in cash for about $19.6 million.

If nobody wins tonight's drawing, the next drawing will take place on Saturday, Jan 21, 2023, with an estimated value of $33 million.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since Sept. 30, 2022, when the grand prize reached about $47 million. That jackpot was won by a Seguin resident who bought the ticket at a Pic N Pac.

Last year, according to lottery officials, six people won Lotto Texas jackpots. The most recent winner was a resident of Katy who claimed a prize of $19 million for the Sept. 17, 2022 drawing.

The largest jackpot in the game's history was an estimated $145 million prize won in the June 19, 2004 by an El Paso resident.