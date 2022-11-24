Local police step up patrols to prevent drunk driving

Police stress the importance of not drinking while driving

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As we all prepare to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family, local law enforcement is stepping up patrols to prevent drunk driving.

According to TXDOT, in 2021 nearly a quarter of all fatal traffic crashes during the holiday season involved drunk driving.

Now local officials want you to be aware of the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

"The devastation is unbelievable, the grief never ends," said Suzanne Beatty.

Beatty knows the dangers of drunk driving all too well. Her daughter Carly, a sophomore at Texas A&M, was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver. Now she's hoping her family's pain will prevent another loss.

"People need to think before they drink they need to have a plan before they go out," said Beatty.

Last week, members of the Dallas County DWI Taskforce came together to remind drivers that drinking and driving should never be an option this holiday season

According to Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, 352 people were killed on Dallas county roads. 97 of those deaths were the result of drunk driving.

To crack down on drunk drivers the DA's office created a vehicular crimes unit to better prosecute drunk drivers after crashes occur. The Dallas Police Department is also expanding its DWI unit to include seven permanent officers on patrol.

DPD reminds divers that if you do plan to drink you should:

Always have a designated driver

Call a taxi or use a rideshare app to find a ride home

If visiting friends or family, spend the night

Never enter a vehicle with someone who has been drinking

Consider drinking non-alcoholic beverages

Take away the keys from anyone who's been drinking

The DWI Taskforce is also partnering with Lyft to offer a $5 discount on Lyft rides to make sure no one drives drunk this holiday season. According to Dallas County District 4 Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia, businesses around the county will have posters and table tents displaying a QR code for the $5 discount for a Lyft ride.