Local organizations team up to help those in need have a happy Thanksgiving

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — With inflation and skyrocketing food prices, food insecurity is a problem that many Tarrant County families are facing, especially during the holiday season.

That's why the Tarrant Area Food Bank teamed up with several local organizations and companies to make sure thousands of Tarrant County families have a good Thanksgiving.

The line was long, and the need was great outside AT&T stadium.

Some waited hours in Arlington in an effort to help make their holiday season a little brighter

"I saw that they were giving away turkeys and a few things for Thanksgiving and I came up here," said Jennifer Williams as she waited in line.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank says over 5,000 received turkeys, chickens and all the Thanksgiving sides at their Mega Mobile Market event today. Hundreds of volunteers from local organizations came out to give back to their community.

"We're really here to help our neighbors," said Rick Baker, the President and CEO of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. "There's a lot of folks out there that need help this time of year especially during the holidays and we really think it's important to support the community that's really supported the Goodyear Cotton Bowl for over 87 years."

Volunteers like Randy Jessup say it feels good to give back to their neighbors.

"It's just great to be a part of something give back to the community," said Jessup.

When the turkeys ran out, families still drove off with enough chickens for the Thanksgiving meal and more. No one left empty handed.

"It's really nice especially when we're struggling to be able to have a holiday," said Jennifer Lazenby.

Neighbors thankful for their neighbors during this Thanksgiving season.

"It'll make a lot of families happy and be blessed this Thanksgiving," said Jennifer Williams.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank will be holding more food distribution events in the next few weeks:

Friday, November 18: The Como Community Center will host an event beginning at 9 a.m. for Como neighbors in need at 4660 Home Street in Fort Worth, 76107.

Saturday, November 19: Bishop Michael E. and First Lady Jana K. Williams present the Turkey Giveaway Thanksgiving Distribution to be held at 1911 Yuma in Fort Worth beginning at 8 a.m. until noon.

Monday, November 21: Harvesting In Mansfield (HIM) will host a distribution from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 150 S.6th Ave. in Mansfield.