Local leaders share condolences following death of former Fort Worth police chief's son

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the line-of-duty death of Temple University Police Officer Chris Fitzgerald, local leaders are sharing their condolences.

The Temple University officer was the son of former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who was with the department from October 2015 to May 2019.

Chris Fitzgerald was killed while trying to stop a carjacking in Philadelphia Saturday night. He was the first Temple police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

On Sunday morning, current Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes released the following statement, saying the 31-year-old officer made the "ultimate sacrifice."

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Temple University Police Officer Christopher David Fitzgerald, son of former FWPD Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who bravely served his community and made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time and we extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected by this senseless act of violence. We honor Officer Fitzgerald's selfless service and dedication to protecting and serving the public. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and in the community he served."

Pastor Kyev Tatum of the New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church also expressed his heartbreak in an email to CBS 11.

"The members of the Ministers Justice Coalition of Texas hearts are broken for our dear Police Chief Joel and his wife Pauline Fitzgerald on the loss of their beloved son Chris Fitzgerald. We continue to speak out against gun violence and the adverse impact it has on families like the Fitzgeralds."

Phil Sorrells, who was elected Tarrant County's Criminal District Attorney this past November, posted the following statement on Facebook.

"It's tragic any time an officer is killed in the line of duty. It's especially heartbreaking when it's one of your own or the child of one of your own. Our deepest condolences go to CDA Investigator Pauline Fitzgerald and former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald on the loss of their son, Temple University Police Officer Chris Fitzgerald, who was killed in the line of duty in Philadelphia."

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro ordered U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Chris Fitzgerald until his burial.