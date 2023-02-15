Local law enforcement officials to make announcement about fentanyl

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As more and more young people are suffering fentanyl poisoning leading to an overdose, local law enforcement officials are prioritizing getting the drug off the streets.

On Feb. 15, U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton, DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo Chávez and Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo will make an announcement regarding fentanyl.

It comes amid a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills.

Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing the United States. It is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, the small amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has found that, of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of ten contained a potentially lethal dose of the drug. That's an increase from the DEA's previous announcement in 2021 that four out of ten fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills were found to contain a potentially lethal dose.

The pills are mass-produced by the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel in Mexico, according to DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

"Never take a pill that wasn't prescribed directly to you," Milgram advised. "Never take a pill from a friend. Never take a pill bought on social media. Just one pill is dangerous and one pill can kill."