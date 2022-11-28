Live in Dallas? Your trash pickup day might change

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're a Dallas resident, your trash pickup day is likely about to change.

The City of Dallas Sanitation Department says it was time for a re-route of garbage and recycling collections - in part, because of the city's rapid growth.

While trash and recycling pickup will still occur on the same day, the day of the week will change for many. The city said sanitation crews will shift from a 4-day to a 5-day collection schedule, adding Wednesdays as a pickup day.

They said that will streamline the pickup process, optimize the use of equipment, and improve the quality of life for sanitation crews by allowing them to work shorter days.

Resident Mary Grace Granados said she supports the adjusted schedule, which changes her pickup date from Mondays to Tuesdays.

"I imagine that it's really tough work, especially in the summer when it's hot, and when it's cold outside," she said. "So I think maybe that's a good idea, because you're not in the extreme cold or the extreme heat of the late afternoon."

The change goes into effect December 6 and will affect about 75% of Dallas residents. If you're not sure if you're among them, you can find out at dallas.gov, by downloading the Dallas sanitation app or by calling 3-1-1.

The city notified residents via direct mail postcards, fliers, social media, and the city's app. But resident Pearl Hernandez said she still had to call to learn the details of her pickup day.

"There's people who don't know how to get into the website, so I was like, 'Why don't they just put the schedule on the card or send a separate notice for people that are not able to get into the website?'" she said.

And, for all of the notifications, they still expect there to be some hiccups come next week.

"I'll probably forget for the first few months or weeks but hopefully won't miss the trash day," said Granados.

"I think there's going to a be a lot of confusion," said Hernandez.